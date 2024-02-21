Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

ASB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.3 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $967,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

