Telefónica (TEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Telefónica to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefónica Stock Up 2.5 %

Telefónica stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

