Desjardins Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $50,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

