FY2024 Earnings Forecast for kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI) Issued By Cormark

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for kneat.com in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

kneat.com Price Performance

TSE KSI opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.09. kneat.com has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company has a market cap of C$294.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.98.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

