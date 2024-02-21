RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

