FY2024 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Cut by Analyst

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.80. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,367 shares of company stock valued at $727,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 253,195 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 119.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,648,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 1,443,155 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

