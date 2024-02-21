FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $460.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 377,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

