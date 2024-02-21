Deere & Company Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $7.47 Per Share (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.00 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.26.

DE opened at $357.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.20 and a 200 day moving average of $387.82. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

