Iridium Communications Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

