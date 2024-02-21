Quipt Home Medical Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

