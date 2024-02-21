Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $62.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 944.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

