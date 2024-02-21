PG&E (PCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %
PCG opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.
PG&E Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PG&E
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
