Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $33,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 475.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 1,304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

