Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Boosted by William Blair

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $189.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

