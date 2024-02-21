Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered by Analyst

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

