Zacks Research Weighs in on Dover Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

View Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.30. Dover has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $164.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dover by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,415,000 after acquiring an additional 183,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.