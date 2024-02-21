Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.08 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,352 over the last three months. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

