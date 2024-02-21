Analysts Offer Predictions for Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,511,000 after buying an additional 597,523 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,590,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.