Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

NYSE:WTS opened at $196.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.38. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

