StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

