StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 2.2 %

AWX stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Get Avalon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.