Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

FUN opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

