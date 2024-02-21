StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.