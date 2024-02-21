Wedbush Comments on AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppLovin in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,054,316.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,291,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock worth $50,770,053. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

