Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $108.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $140.37.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,528,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,892 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 191,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

