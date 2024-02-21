Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.5 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

