TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.27 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

