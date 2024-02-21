TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.27 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.
Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD
In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TherapeuticsMD
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.