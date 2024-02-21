StockNews.com Lowers Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of ENIC opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

