StockNews.com Lowers Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
Shares of ENIC opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.89.
Enel Chile Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.
Institutional Trading of Enel Chile
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
