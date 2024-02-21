Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.