Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

