Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBP. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

