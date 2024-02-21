MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.12.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

