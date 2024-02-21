StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

