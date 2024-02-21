Kaltura (KLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kaltura by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaltura by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

