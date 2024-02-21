LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,740 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.