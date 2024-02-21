LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,740 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
