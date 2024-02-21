StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.