Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

AMPE opened at $1.67 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

