Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 6.4 %

APDN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

