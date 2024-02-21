Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

