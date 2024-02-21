Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.48.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.