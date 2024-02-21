StockNews.com Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 208,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,112 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 556,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

