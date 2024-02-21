Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

