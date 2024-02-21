WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

WEX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.08.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at WEX

Shares of WEX stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.