Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.
In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.
