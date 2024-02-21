Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

EDIT stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $649.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.