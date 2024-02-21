Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

