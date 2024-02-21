Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.20. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

