Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

