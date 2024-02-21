Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFST stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

