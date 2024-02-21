CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

