Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $505.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 393,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

